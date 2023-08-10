Centerville to Remove Large Wooden Play Structure

CENTERVILLE – A large wooden play structure will be removed from the Centerville Playground on August 19 and 20 as part of a renovation project.

Both the Town of Barnstable Community Services Department and the Town of Barnstable Department of Public Works will collaborate on the project.

In order to safely complete the work, the playground and the Centerville Recreation Building’s front and back parking lots will be temporarily closed.

The work zone will be fenced and barricaded, remaining off limits to pedestrian access with all work taking place off-road, on Town property, with no impacts to vehicular traffic expected.

Over the past two years, the Department of Public Works, Community Services Department, and the Centerville Playground Committee, have been advancing designs to renovate the playground.

The town has hosted a series of public information meetings and has accepted public comment throughout the Centerville Playground design process.

A public information meeting will be hosted by the town in early Fall to review the final design and construction timelines.

The project has received Community Preservation Commission (CPC) funding and construction of the new playground is anticipated to commence in Spring of 2024.