Chamber Of Commerce Hires New Director Of Tourism Sales

April 22, 2024

Photo of Amanda Catania, Director of Tourism Sales for the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce

CENTERVILLE – The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce has announced the hiring of Amanda Catania as Director of Tourism Sales.

In her new role, the Cape native and Bourne resident will promote the region as a hotspot for conventions, seminars, trade shows, motorcoach tours, and sporting events, with a focus on building the Cape’s presence in International and Sports markets.

Catania brings extensive experience as part of her family’s former company, the Catania Hospitality Group, holding a prominent role as the Sales Manager at the Cape Codder Resort & Spa.

“As we continue to strengthen our tourism marketing team, we are very pleased to welcome Amanda to the Chamber staff,” said Chamber CEO Paul Niedzwiecki. “Amanda’s vision and passion for promoting our destination align perfectly with our goals, and we look forward to her contributions to driving our tourism initiatives to new heights.”

Catania also serves on the board of Directors for the local business advocacy group Love Live Local and holds a BFA from New York University.

