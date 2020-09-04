Chamber of Commerce Launches “Second Summer” Campaign

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce is launching the Second Summer campaign as the fall season arrives.

The campaign has been developed as a way to highlight the Cape’s attractions for travelers and vacationers.

With temperatures likely to remain warm over a number of weeks into October, the chamber is inviting visitors to take advantage of beaches, restaurants, recreation and more across the region.

“All the things that we’ve been doing successfully all summer remain very popular into the fall,” CEO Wendy Northcross said during a recent virtual meeting with the Cape Cod Reopening Task Force.

Billboards along the Mass Pike and throughout the Hartford area in Connecticut will play a role in the campaign, as will internet advertising and research along with social media marketing.

The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce’s website will also feature information on accommodations and attractions for the autumn.

Even if hotel reservations have not reached last year’s levels, Northcross explained that they are “exceeding expectations” as the campaign has been launched.

“We did have, through August 15, really positive occupancy rates,” Northcross continued.

The campaign, which is funded by a state tourism grant from the spring, will also remind visitors and residents alike to keep up with virus mitigation measures, such as hand washing and social distancing.

The campaign will run through mid-October, when a holiday campaign will be announced.