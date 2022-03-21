Chamber of Commerce Launches Small Business Speaker Series

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce is launching a new speaker series to help local businesses ahead of the summer season.

The Small Business Series is in partnership with MassHire Cape & Islands Career Center. The free, virtual talks will connect development experts with small Cape businesses.

According to the chamber, the series will have speakers share small business best practices, resources, and actionable tasks to grow their businesses.

The first session is being held Monday at noon with a panel of three speakers.

The panelists are Neila Neary of MassHire Cape & Islands Career Center, Caroline Williams of the U.S. Small Business Association, and Marc Goldberg of SCORE Cape & the Islands.

The series will continue every other Monday until the end of May, before picking up again in the fall. Spring sessions will feature topics like employee recruitment and retention.

“Finding and retaining great employees are top priorities for businesses on Cape Cod,” Chamber Chief of Staff Noelle Pina said.

Head to the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce site to sign up for the sessions.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter