Chamber Of Commerce Unveils Branding Redesign

CENTERVILLE – At a recent meeting with local and regional hospitality partners, the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce unveiled its first major branding update in over two decades with “Cape Cod: Truly Yours.”

Using American Rescue Plan Act funds set aside for the state’s tourism industry in partnership with Boston marketing agency Fuseideas, the rebranding effort incorporates feedback from tourists and local stakeholders to create a destination makeover and logo change.

The new logo mimics a human thumbprint, with 15 lines to honor each Cape Town.

“A visit to the Cape is as unique as an individual thumbprint,” said Chamber CEO Paul Niedzwiecki. “Whether it’s your first time here or your visits to Cape Cod are a time-honored tradition, you’ll find something here for you.”

“It might be something old, or something new – either way, it will be an experience you can make all your own, and one that will leave an indelible mark that feels truly personal, truly remarkable, and truly yours,” he said.

The redesign will be incorporated into the Chamber’s updated travel website, as well as in its Cape Cod Travel Guide magazine and spring marketing efforts.

“The mission of the new brand is to ensure that the Cape Cod experience is evolving to meet the needs of our various modern audiences while maintaining the charm and nostalgia that makes the Cape so distinctive and special,” said Kristen Mitchell Hughes, Chamber Vice President of Tourism Marketing.