Champ Homes To Host Third Annual Earth Day Clean Up

HYANNIS – Champ Homes is preparing to host the Third Annual Earth Day Clean Up of Hyannis on Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 9 am to noon.

Participating staff and board members with the local non-profit will join volunteers at the Hyannis Village Green and clean downtown Hyannis as well as Asleton Park, the Ocean Street Docks, and numerous nearby beaches.

“For over 30 years, Champ Homes and those we serve have been supported by our community and this is one way for us to give back,” said Executive Director Adam Burnett.

“We are so thankful for our premier sponsor, Shepley Wood Product, and all of our other sponsors for supporting our mission and for helping us to make this happen.”

Champ Homes works to provide safe transitional housing and ensure positive long-term outcomes for those experiencing homelessness on the Cape through mentoring, vocational opportunity, and self-advocacy,

Last year, 81% of individuals participating in Champ Homes’ programs were able to successfully transition to sustainable long-term housing.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter