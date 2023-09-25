Chatham Awarded $57,000 Community Planning Grant

CHATHAM – The Town of Chatham has received $57,000 from the Community Planning Early Action Grant for consultant services to develop a housing needs assessment.

The town also plans to use the funding to update the their Housing Production Plan, and implement a Community Engagement Plan for the housing planning process.

“We are very pleased to have been selected for an Early Action Grant,” said Town Manager Jill Goldsmith.

“We appreciate Governor Healey’s ongoing commitment to address Chatham’s housing needs by providing additional funding specifically earmarked for planning for housing,” Goldsmith said.

The new Housing Production Plan will expand current affordable and attainable housing policies and practices and provide a thorough understanding of current housing conditions and the needs of current projected populations.

Chatham last updated its Housing Production Plan in 2018.

The town anticipates issuing a Request for Proposals for consultant services for the Housing Needs Assessment and Housing Production Plan within the next month.