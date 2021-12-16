You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Chatham Bars Inn Makes Condé Nast Traveler’s Gold List

Chatham Bars Inn Makes Condé Nast Traveler’s Gold List

December 16, 2021

CHATHAM – Travel publication Condé Nast Traveler has chosen Chatham Bars Inn for their annual Gold List, which tracks the top hotels and resorts across the globe.

Chatham Bars Inn was praised for its accommodations for different types of getaway trips. The publication pointed to its oceanside location, luxurious features, activities for families, and more.

Condé Nast Traveler featured 14 resorts and hotels within the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean on their 2022 Gold List; Chatham Bars Inn was the only New England-based site to be included.

The entire Gold List can be found by clicking here.

