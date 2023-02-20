Chatham Bars Inn Receives Five-Star Distinction

CHATHAM – The Chatham Bars Inn recently announced that they have been recognized as a Five-Star hotel on Forbes Travel Guide’s 2023 Star Awards.

The prestigious award, determined by anonymous inspectors using a rubric encompassing over 800 standards and determinations, is the only such award bestowed upon a New England resort in this year’s round of selections.

“We are honored to be recognized by Forbes Travel Guide with the coveted Five-Star Award, the highest achievement within the luxury hospitality industry,” said Gary Thulander, the inn’s managing director.

“This accolade is a direct testament to the devoted team members here at Chatham Bars Inn, where we operate with an unwavering ‘one team, one resort’ mentality,” he said. “We define success as providing an unparalleled guest experience while striving to create a destination of which our Chatham neighbors can be proud.”

The inn is now the ninety-fifth hotel or resort in the nation to receive the award.

To learn more about the Chatham Bars Inn, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter