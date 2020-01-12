Chatham Bars Inn to Hold Literary Weekend with Author Casey Sherman

CHATHAM – The Chatham Bars Inn will welcome New York Times bestselling author, renowned investigative journalist and screenwriter Casey Sherman for a literary weekend later this month.

The two day event will feature a welcome reception, book signings, private movie screenings, world-class dinning, creative mixology classes, a fine art exhibit, and an inside look at Sherman’s upcoming book/TV series, “Hunting Whitey”.

Sherman will also host a writer’s workshop that will include tips on story structure and the business of writing, and he will personally review guests’ manuscripts.

To complete the weekend, rejuvenating spa services and cooking classes with the culinary team at Chatham Bars Inn are available at an additional cost.

“This weekend is going to be a bunch of different events that I’ll be hosting at Chatham Bars Inn and discussing things like the marketing and business side of publishing or being a creative,”

“It’ll be fun, anyone that loves writing, loves the art of writing should really take a look at this package at Chatham Bars Inn.”

Sherman, a Cape Cod native will share stories behind his novels including “The Finest Hours,” which was developed into the 2016 film by Walt Disney Pictures that was shot on location in Chatham.

His additional works include “Patriots Day”, and “12: The Inside Story of Tom Brady’s Fight for Redemption”.

The event will begin Friday, January 17th and conclude on Sunday, January 19th.

Rates for the Literary Weekend are $295 per person, based on double occupancy, and includes two nights’ accommodations, the welcome reception, a cocktail party, a 3-course dinner, and other activities.

Tax, gratuity, and resort fees are not included.

Optional add-ons include cooking demonstrations at $25 per person, and a special room rate of $195 is available on Sunday, January 19th for guests wishing to extend their stay.

Weekend passes for locals are $110 per person and include all weekend activities, but does not include accommodations.

For more information on Literary Weekend, visit Chathambarsinn.com.