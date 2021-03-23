Chatham Considering New Zoning for Neighborhood Center

CHATHAM – The Town of Chatham is developing potential new zoning for the West Chatham Neighborhood Center.

The project is being assisted by the Cape Cod Commission and leverages several previous planning efforts including a land use planning study conducted by the commission of the Route 28 corridor, from the Crowell Road intersection to the Harwich town line.

The zoning plan has been in development since 2016, when town meeting passed several articles focused on the South Chatham area.

In 2019, the planning board resumed work on possible new zoning, and in 2020, the town asked the commission to assist in drafting zoning for the area that reflects the desired vision for the Neighborhood Center.

The West Chatham Neighborhood Center project was also shaped by an online public survey, which received over 100 responses.

The first draft of the zoning plan has been presented to the Chatham Planning Board, and will be refined with feedback from public review.