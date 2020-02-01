Chatham Council on Aging to Host Northeastern Study on Monday

CHATHAM – The Chatham Council on Aging will host two sessions of a study to be conducted by researchers from Northeastern University that is designed to examine the independence needs of older adults during emergency evacuations.

Northeastern is seeking to gain knowledge of participants concerns, and how they would react in an emergency response situation by conducting 90 minute group discussions to generate design ideas.

Participants who complete the study will receive $40.

The university is seeking participants who are: adults 65 years and older; adults 18 years or older who are a family member or friend of an adult 65 years or older; or adults 18 years or older with at least 1 year of experience working as a caregiver of an adult 65 years or older.

Participants must be able to read, write, and communicate in English.

Participants who have experience with, or own, smartphones such as iPhone, Samsung, LG, or similar, are preferred but not required.

The sessions are set to take place Monday, February 3rd.

Two separate sessions will be held at 10 a.m. and at 1 p.m.

For further information, contact the Northeastern University Representatives at 617 373 2740.