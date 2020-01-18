Chatham Fire offers CItizens Fire Academy



CHATHAM – The Chatham Fire Rescue Department is accepting applications to its Citizens Fire Academy. The Citizens Fire Academy is an 8-week program designed to provide participants with a basic understanding of fire, rescue, and emergency medical operations in the Chatham Fire Rescue Department. The Academy will help to enhance the participant’s knowledge of the Chatham Fire Rescue Department’s capabilities, day to day operations and activities. Participants will have the opportunity to get hands on experience (voluntary). Applications are available at Chatham Fire Headquarters.

When: Thursday’s February 27th – April 16th, 2020 from 6:00-9:00 PM

Where: Chatham Fire Rescue Headquarters 135 Depot Rd.

Deadline for application submission: February 20th, 2020

Sample Topics

Department tour and history

Personal protective equipment and self-contained breathing apparatus

Fire apparatus and equipment

Thermal imaging camera, search and rescue and fire extinguishers

Ambulance operations and equipment

CPR, First aid and basic medical treatment, bleeding control

Tower Ladder operations

Special teams, Dive, Water and Technical rescue

Dispatch and communications

Emergency Management

Participants must be:

At least 21 years of age with no criminal history

Able to commit to regular attendance

Pass a background check