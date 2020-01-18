Chatham Fire offers CItizens Fire Academy

CHATHAM – The Chatham Fire Rescue Department is accepting applications to its Citizens Fire Academy. The Citizens Fire Academy is an 8-week program designed to provide participants with a basic understanding of fire, rescue, and emergency medical operations in the Chatham Fire Rescue Department. The Academy will help to enhance the participant’s knowledge of the Chatham Fire Rescue Department’s capabilities, day to day operations and activities. Participants will have the opportunity to get hands on experience (voluntary). Applications are available at Chatham Fire Headquarters.
When: Thursday’s February 27th – April 16th, 2020 from 6:00-9:00 PM
Where: Chatham Fire Rescue Headquarters 135 Depot Rd.
Deadline for application submission: February 20th, 2020
Sample Topics
Department tour and history
Personal protective equipment and self-contained breathing apparatus
Fire apparatus and equipment
Thermal imaging camera, search and rescue and fire extinguishers
Ambulance operations and equipment
CPR, First aid and basic medical treatment, bleeding control
Tower Ladder operations
Special teams, Dive, Water and Technical rescue
Dispatch and communications
Emergency Management
Participants must be:
At least 21 years of age with no criminal history
Able to commit to regular attendance
Pass a background check