Chatham Historical Commission Seeks Input on Zoning Bylaw

January 22, 2022

CHATHAM – A virtual community input session will be held on Tuesday, February 1 by the Chatham Historical Commission to hear public comments about a recent draft Historic Incentive bylaw regarding zoning.

The law would help preserve historically significant buildings and sites by enabling them to remain in place.

The proposal would also provide more options for reusing such buildings and allow for some flexibility in dimensional requirements.

Thoughts on the bylaw can be emailed to the Historical Commission at asabatino@chatham-ma.gov but must be sent before 9 a.m. on February 1.

For more on the Historic Incentive Bylaw Zoning Initiative, head to the Historical Commission’s website.

