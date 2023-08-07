Chatham Seeking Sponsors for Benches on Old Colony Rail Trail

CHATHAM – The Old Colony Rail Trail is in need of new benches on the Chatham section of the trail and the Chatham Bikeways Committee is looking for donors to help.
The committee is seeking donors who wish to sponsor the installation of a bench which may include a dedication plaque.
Completed over 20 years ago, the trail has recently been used by non-bikers as walkers, joggers, skaters, skateboard users and caregivers of children and the elderly have taken advantage of the area.
In-season, daily trail counts can reach over 1,000 users, and one-third of all trail users are hoping to have more spots to sit and rest if needed.
Currently the Chatham portion has only one bench on its 4.6-mile portion of the trail.
Benches have been donated at several locations in Chatham through the Memorial Benches Policy of the Parks and Recreation Commission, but the OCRT is under the care of the Chatham Department of Public Works (DPW) which does not benefit from those donations.
The committee is working with the DPW to establish a process to accept donations for benches similar to the Park and Recreation Commission’s Memorial Bench program.
Benches will be spaced along the trail and will cost approximately $2,500, which includes the installation costs and a memorial plaque, if desired.