Community Health Center Highlights New Falmouth Pharmacy

FALMOUTH – Community Health Center of Cape Cod recently opened a new pharmacy in Falmouth.

Director of Pharmacy Services John Correira said the retail pharmacy is open to CHC patients and the general community.

“With us, it’s about access. It’s another way that the community can get their medication needs,” Correira said.

He said there are consultation areas in the pharmacy where people can discuss more complex medical questions with staff.

The pharmacy at 200 Jones Road opened in July and is adjacent to CHC’s Falmouth clinic in Homeport.

Correira said that the pharmacy has been getting busier as winter approaches.

“As people become a little closer together as we’re indoors when the weather gets a little colder, we saw a lot more antibiotic dispensing, unfortunately patients getting sick, and we’re here to take care of that,” he said.

He said that the pharmacy staff wants to perform outreach with the senior communities in Falmouth.

The location is also able to perform emergency medication deliveries when needed. The pharmacy is also offering bivalent COVID-19 boosters.

Appointments for vaccinations are required. People can call CHC or stop by the pharmacy for more information.

Correira noted one in five Falmouth residents are patients of CHC.

He said he hopes members of the public who utilize the pharmacy will learn about the health center’s medical, dental, and behavioral health services.

