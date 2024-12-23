Children’s Cove Receives Re-Accreditation From The National Children’s Alliance

BARNSTABLE – At a recent meeting with the Barnstable County Commissioners Office, Children’s Cove: the Cape and Islands Child Advocacy Center announced that the National Children’s Alliance has awarded its re-accreditation following an extensive application and site review process.

It is the fourth consecutive period in which Children’s Cove has received the accreditation, the highest level of membership in the alliance.

The accolade is determined based on compliance with ten evidence and research-based national standards to ensure effective and consistent services for victims of child abuse, encompassing physical and sexual assault, exploitation, and trafficking.

These standards ensure a functional and multidisciplinary approach to aiding children and their families from the investigation period through treatment and prosecution.

“As an organization of individuals dedicated to responding to child abuse, we recognize the importance of accreditation from National Children’s Alliance and supporting the multidisciplinary team approach,” said Stacy Gallagher, Director of Children’s Cove.

“Accreditation,” she said, “not only validates our organization’s proven effective approach to responding to allegations of child abuse but also provides consistency across the child advocacy center movement as a whole. It is our effective and collaborative approach with our community and investigative partners which highlights our continued national accreditation.”

Children’s Cove operates as a department of Barnstable County and has been the Cape and Island’s Child Advocacy Center since 1997.

To learn more, click here.