Children’s Trust Awards Falmouth Resident with Trust Faces of Prevention Award

FALMOUTH – Children’s Trust, a Massachusetts child abuse prevention agency, has named Falmouth resident Jacob Stapledon as its Faces of Prevention award winner.

Stapledon is the Community Engagement and Education Program Manager for Children’s Cove, the Cape & Islands Child Advocacy Center.

The Faces of Prevention award honors and recognizes family support professionals across the state who go above and beyond to support families and prevent child abuse.

“Jacob carries the message that prevention through education is key,” said Carol Bondi of Cape Cod Children’s Place.

“Jacob is committed to his role to enhance capabilities of agencies and individuals who work with children to get the training they need,” Bondi said.

Stapledon oversees outreach, education, and awareness to Cape Cod and the islands of Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard about crimes against children in his role at Children’s Cove.

He also works closely with Cape Cod Children’s Place on the Children’s Trust’s SAFE Child Communities, an initiative developed by the organization to eliminate barriers that families face when seeking guidance and support.

Stapledon earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in 2007 and has worked for Children’s Cove since 2016 while living in Falmouth.