HYANNIS – Home-goods retailer Christmas Tree Shops’ locations in West Dennis and Orleans have been permanently closed after the company filed for bankruptcy.

With the closures, the only remaining location on Cape Cod is Hyannis, which is expected to remain open through August 12.

The 82-location franchise began on Cape Cod about 50 years ago.

The chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May, and originally planned to only close select underperforming locations.