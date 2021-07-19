Citizen Shark Sightings Helping Researchers With Safety Precautions

HYANNIS – Citizen science and reporting on shark sightings are a huge asset to marine research, according to a local shark expert.

Education on the different types of sharks could prove useful to beachgoers and aid in safety.

Shark sightings reported by citizens help scientists to track sharks and inform officials whether or not steps should be taken to close a beach off for the day.

Though many know of white sharks, they often confuse other species for the more famous breed.

Cape Cod has a wide variety of sharks inhabiting its waters during warmer seasons, including basking sharks and shortfin mako sharks.

Staying closer to shallow waters and avoiding seals are important steps for residents to take to ensure their safety while sharks inhabit the waters during the summer.

“You can still go to the beach and have a great day [there] and enjoy the beach and go in the water, just follow the safety guidelines,” advised John Chisholm, a marine biologist with the Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life at the New England Aquarium.