Clean Energy Siting And Permitting Recommendations Made By State Commission

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Commission on Energy Infrastructure Siting and Permitting is providing recommendations to Governor Maura Healey aimed at improving and streamlining the process when it comes to clean energy infrastructure.

Healey, who established the panel last September, says in order to meet the state’s emission limits, clean energy infrastructure needs to be built much more quickly than has happened so far.

According to the governor’s administration, the commission’s recommendations would consolidate permits, set mandatory timeframes for permit decisions, establish community engagement requirements for developers, and create guidance on the suitability of sites for energy infrastructure development including solar and wind power.

Healey’s Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary says they look forward to discussing the much-needed reforms with the Massachusetts Legislature.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter