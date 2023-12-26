Climate Ambassador Program Growing on Cape Cod

BARNSTABLE – In 2021, the Cape Cod Commission created the Climate Ambassador Program to help combat climate change in the region with a focus on education and awareness for the youth.

Since the induction of the program, nearly 60 students from 12 schools across the Cape have participated in the initiative that has a strategy of involving youth engagement.

“We began with the understanding that we would have one Climate Ambassador Session, and there was so much interest in it and so much follow up on the program that we decided to hold another session, and now its grown into a program that we’re hopefully going to sustain over the long term,” said Cape Cod Commission Executive Director Kristy Senatori said.

The program is intended for students from grade 9 to 12 who are looking to develop a better understanding of climate change, learn how to communicate effectively about climate issues, and learn what actions can be taken both individually and collectively.

Senatori says that there are several meetings during the session, with some being in person while others are done virtually, which makes for good opportunities for students of multiple schools to get to know each other.

“It’s also an opportunity for us to get to know some of the younger demographic on the Cape and so we’ve certainly developed those relationships, and we’re able to help some of these students as a staff with their future career plans, and should they need letters of support we’ve offered some of those as well,” said Senatori.

Both regional climate issues and global issues are discussed with the students to learn about strategies used all over the world, and how they can implement them into their communities.

Climate experts and advocates speak with the students to build a baseline of information so they can engage and advocate for projects as they see appropriate.