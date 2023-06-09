Climate Change Event Scheduled for June 12

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative will hold an event to discuss climate change and what residents can do to help on June 12 at Barnstable High School beginning at 7 p.m.

The event will have three key speakers including Søren Hermansen, from Denmark’s Samsø Energy Academy.

“Even though it’s free you still have to pick your seats, and the thing about Søren is so many times you feel really depressed when you’re thinking about climate change. When you hear Søren, you get hopeful,” said Climate Change Collaborative Board President Dorothy Savarese.

Other speakers at the event include Bill McKibben, a New York Times best selling author, and Melissa Hoffer, Massachusetts’ first ever Climate Chief.

Savarese believes that the event will inform more local residents of important changes that can be made in the future.

“One of the things that we wanted to share at this event is the work we’ve done in reaching out to all of our collaborators. By working with them we really helped in narrowing in what the next priorities are, and we’re hoping to share those that evening as well,” Savarese said.

Getting everyone on the same page to speak with one voice is a priority for Savarese through this meeting to make effective changes for the future.

To sign up for the event and to learn more visit their website.

