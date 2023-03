HYANNIS – Get ready to spring forward: Daylight Saving Time begins early Sunday morning.

At 2 a.m. that morning, clocks in Massachusetts will spring forward by an hour.

Homeowners should use this as an opportunity to check fire and carbon monoxide alarms, according to local fire departments.

AAA is also urging drivers to get enough sleep on account of the lost hour, as getting behind the wheel of a vehicle without enough sleep can be dangerous.