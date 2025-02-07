Coast Guard Auxiliary Offers Boating Safety Course

ORLEANS – The Coast Guard Auxiliary’s Nauset Flotilla is inviting prospective boaters to attend “Boat America,” a one-day boating safety course to be held next Saturday February 15, 2025, at the Orleans Police Station from 9 am to 4 pm.

The training will feature Coast Guard trained and certified instructors who will teach guests ages 12 and up the skills and knowledge needed to receive the safe boating certificate that will soon be required by law to operate a boat in the state as per the recently passed Hanson-Milone Boater Safety Act.

Students ages 12 to 16 who pass the course will receive certification by the Massachusetts Environmental Police to operate a power boat without adult supervision.

Core topics to be discussed include nautical rules, navigation, and proper handling of boats and paddlecraft.

The Hanson-Milone Boater Safety Act will go into effect on April 1, 2026, with a two-year buffer for those born on or before January 1, 1989, who will have until April 1, 2028.

Many insurance companies are offering discounts to boat-owners who successfully complete the course.

Pre-registration is required for the course, and class size is limited.

Individual tickets are $45.

To register, contact Peter Lucchesi at (978) 621-0310 or Kevin Brock at (508) 717-1222, or click here to register by sending an email to the Coast Guard Auxiliary.