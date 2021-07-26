Coast Guard Auxiliary to Hold Boating Course

ORLEANS – The Coast Guard Auxiliary is offering the “Boating America” course n July 31 from 9:30am to 4pm, for those who want to learn more about boating and boating safety.

The course and materials cost $40 total and pre-registration is required.

It will be held at the Orleans Police Station on 99 Eldredge Parkway, and is meant for those ages 12 and up.

The course will be taught by Coast Guard-trained instructors and is approved by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators as well as the United States Coast Guard.

It will go over boating and paddlecraft safety, boat selection, boating equipment, trailering, boat handling, basic navigation, and more.

Those ages 12 to 16 who complete the course will be eligible to become certified by the Massachusetts Environmental Police to operate a power boat without supervision, according to those running the course.

Course size is limited, and for more information contact Ray Hogan at 508-560-0030 or Peter Lucchesi at 978-621-0310.