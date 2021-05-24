Coast Guard Issues Cold Water Warning Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

HYANNIS – Following five fatalities across the First Coast Guard District within the month of May, the Coast Guard is warning residents about the hazards of cold water.

Coast Guard officials said that in 2019, the Northeast had 30 recreational boating fatalities, and 50 in 2020.

They said that water temperatures are still around 50 degrees and can be dangerous, even as the weather begins to heat up. It won’t be until July or August that temperatures will become safer, said officials.

Cold water can physically incapacitate someone in less than 10 minutes, said the Coast Guard, leaving them both unable to swim or draw attention to themselves and get help.

Boaters, kayakers, surfers, and paddlers should dress appropriately for the water temperature, including wearing wet suits, dry suits, or other specialty equipment.

Life jackets should always be worn, even if not required by law, said Coast Guard officials.

Carrying radios, cell phones, and other location devices is also encouraged by officials.

If an individual finds themselves overboard, the Coast Guard advises them to stay calm, get out of the water as soon as possible, or if they cannot get to safety: conserve energy and wait for rescue.