Comment Period Open For Bourne Comprehensive Wastewater Plan

BOURNE – The Bourne Select Board says a draft comprehensive wastewater management plan has been submitted for review under the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act.

The Select Board says this follows a dedicated, three-year effort.

The twenty-year plan goes after the most nitrogen-impaired watersheds including Phinney’s Harbor and Pocasset Harbor, Buttermilk Bay, Pocasset River, and the Megansett-Squeteague watershed.

The town will pursue sewer expansion in Buttermilk Bay as well as Innovative/Alternative septic systems for property owners.

The deadline for public comment to the state is February 7th.