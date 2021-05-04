Cape Cod Commission Seeking Comments on Road Improvement Plans

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Commission is taking road improvement plan comments from the public throughout May.

The Cape Cod Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Unified Planning Work Programs and Transportation Improvement Programs, which outline both short and long term propositions to local infrastructure, have been made available for public viewing.

Members of the public can provide their thoughts and ask questions on May 11 at 6 p.m., May 12 at 1 p.m., and May 13 at 10 a.m.

Those three forums will respectively focus on transit, bicyclists and pedestrians, and safety. Virtual office hours will also be offered on May 10 from 10 a.m. to noon and May 12 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

The plans, as well as additional information, can be found on the Cape Cod Commission’s website by clicking here.