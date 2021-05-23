Cape Cod Commission Extends Comment Period for Climate Action Plan

HYANNIS – Public comment is being sought by the Cape Cod Commission for their Climate Action Plan.

Comments will be accepted through June 1.

The Climate Action Plan adheres to the Massachusetts state climate framework and sets smaller actionable goals for the region.

As transportation and energy are the sectors that emit the highest amount of greenhouse gasses, those sectors will be specifically targeted by the program.

The Cape Cod Commission is looking to reduce energy consumption, introduce effective land use policies, and eventually reach net zero energy building.

The commission is hoping to get both the public and private sectors onboard with the proposed Climate Action Plan.

Vulnerabilities within the Cape infrastructure which could be damaging efforts to help the environment will be examined and tackled through the plan.

Any comments can either be submitted by email to climate@capecodcommission.org, by phone at 508-744-1271, or in writing to Cape Cod Commission, P.O. Box 226, 3225 Main Street, Barnstable MA 02630.