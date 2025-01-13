Committee Tasked With Siting New Falmouth Police Station; Municipal Police Academy Starting Soon

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Select Board has organized a committee to find a site for a new police station.

The five-member committee includes former police chiefs of Wilbraham and Holden respectively, Robert Zollo and George Sherill.

The other members are Mike Duffany, the president of the Home Builders and Remodelers Association of Massachusetts, Carissa April, the chair of the town’s Veterans Council, and longtime Falmouth Fire and Rescue member Boyd DeMello.

The existing Falmouth police station has been described in recent years as being in poor shape. The estimated cost of a new station is over $3 million.

Meanwhile, the town will see the opening of a new regional police training facility this year on Technology Park Drive. It will replace the Barnstable County Municipal Police Training Academy, which hosted its last recruitment class in 2022.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter