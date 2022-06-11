Coalition Organizes Events In Support Of Early Childcare Bill

FALMOUTH – Members of the Cape, Islands, and Plymouth Area Chapter of the Common Start Coalition are organizing a pair of visibility events calling for the state Legislature to take action on child care.

The state Education Committee recently approved legislation to make affordable, high-quality early education and child care available to all.

The events will take place at the Falmouth Mullen Hall School’s Multicultural Fair at 130 Katherine Lee Bates Road on June 11 from 2 to 4 pm and at the Plymouth Family Network’s ‘Spring Social’ at 117 Long Pond Road on June 13 from 4:30 to 5:30 pm.

The coalition, made up of a group of over 150 organizations, as well as parents, educators, and child care providers.

The bill, titled “An Act to Expand Access to High-Quality, Affordable Early Education and Care,” or H.4795/S.2883, would provide a framework for increasing public investment in early education and child care.

It would use a combination of direct-to-provider based on provider enrollment and subsidies for families with annual salaries up to 125% of statewide median income to lower the cost of care.

The current legislative session is set to end in July.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter