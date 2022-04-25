Community Colleges Receive State Grant for Workforce Training

HYANNIS – Massachusetts awarded a grant to community colleges that will support workforce training programs.

The state provided $366,700 in its first RENEW Demonstration Grant to the Massachusetts Association of Community Colleges (MACC). Cape Cod Community College is a part of MACC.

“RENEW is a new funding model pilot that provides a sustainable pathway for individuals to access high quality training and job placement programs that fill in-demand occupations,” Governor Charlie Baker said.

The grant will be implemented through the Be Mass Competitive workforce training initiative, which is a joint program that includes MACC.

The program is through Bunker Hill Community college and participates receive work training and career placement services at no charge.

“As the Commonwealth begins to focus on pandemic recovery, our community colleges are uniquely positioned to partner with businesses to help train a skilled workforce,” MACC Executive Director Nate Mackinnon said.

People who want to learn more about the Be Mass Competitive Program can head to their site.

Those interested in applying to the RENEW grant can visit this website.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter