Community Development Partnership Gathers for Annual Summer Fundraiser

EASTHAM – The Community Development Partnership recently held their outdoor annual Summer Evening on the Farm event at Halcyon Farm in Brewster.

The event, attended by over 150 of the organization’s supporters, called upon the community to help raise funds for CDP’s affordable housing and small business programs.

The Community Development Program is an organization which seeks to improve the lives of low to moderate-income residents of the Lower Cape through economic development and the creation of affordable housing.

Dan Wolf, former Cape & Islands State Senator Senator and CEO of Cape Air was the guest auctioneer for the events “Fund-A-Need” auction.

The CDP raised over $275,000 for their programs and services during the 25-minute auction.

The event featured a live performance by the Bert Jackson quartet, accompanied by light fare presented by Cosmos Catering, Wellfleet Shellfish Company, Shoal Hope Ciderworks, Devil’s Purse Brewing Company, and Truro Vineyards.

“I am overwhelmed by the support of the community,” stated CDP CEO Jay Coburn.

“Throughout our twenty-nine-year history, the CDP has continued to adapt to the ever-shifting economic and demographic landscape of our area while maintaining our commitment to strengthening and expanding the building blocks of a vibrant community through the support of housing and economic development initiatives,” said Coburn.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter