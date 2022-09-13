You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Community Health Center Expands Glaucoma Treatment Access

Community Health Center Expands Glaucoma Treatment Access

September 13, 2022

MASHPEE – Access to glaucoma treatment has been expanded by Community Health Center.

Following the signing of a bill into law by Governor Charlie Baker last year, optometrists in Massachusetts can now diagnose and treat glaucoma without the requirement of a referral to an outside doctor.

With this development, CHC’s two optometrists can now offer a wide range of care.

Officials with the Center praised the change, adding that it’s a convenient and cost-effective way for Cape Cod residents to get the help they need.

CHC provides treatments for the eye condition, which can potentially cause blindness, along with other vision resources. CHC offers these services to both patients and non-patients.

To learn more, visit CHC’s website by clicking here.

