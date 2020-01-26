Community Health Center Names New Chief Transformation Officer

MASHPEE–Dr. Munir Ahmed has been named as the new Chief Transformation Officer for Community Health Center of Cape Cod.

Ahmed has over 25 years of medical experience, specializing in internal medicine. He has worked as a hospitalist at Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis and most recently served as an internist with Cape Cod Healthcare in Sandwich.

Ahmed will guide the center’s strategic plan to improve the quality, cost, patient satisfaction, and provider satisfaction of its operations, and will also provide primary care services at the center’s Bourne office.

Ahmed is a graduate of Dow Medical College in Pakistan.

