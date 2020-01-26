You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Community Health Center Names New Chief Transformation Officer

Community Health Center Names New Chief Transformation Officer

January 26, 2020

MASHPEE–Dr. Munir Ahmed has been named as the new Chief Transformation Officer for Community Health Center of Cape Cod.

Ahmed has over 25 years of medical experience, specializing in internal medicine. He has worked as a hospitalist at Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis and most recently served as an internist with Cape Cod Healthcare in Sandwich.

Ahmed will guide the center’s strategic plan to improve the quality, cost, patient satisfaction, and provider satisfaction of its operations, and will also provide primary care services at the center’s Bourne office.

Ahmed is a graduate of Dow Medical College in Pakistan.

For more information, visit www.chcofcapecod.org.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 