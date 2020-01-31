Community Health Center Partnering with Cape Organization for Rights of the Disabled

MASHPEE – The Community Health Center of Cape Cod has announced a partnership with the Cape Organization for Rights of the Disabled.

The two organizations will team up to offer services for those with disabilities.

Free sessions will take place at the Health Center’s office in Mashpee.

The Health Center will refer certain eligible patients to CORD, while CORD will offer assistance to the Health Center’s staff when necessary.

CORD has aimed to promote independence and rights for those with disabilities since 1984. The organization offers help in accessing food, housing, and other resources to those in need.

For more information, visit www.chcofcapecod.org and www.cordcapecod.org.