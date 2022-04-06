Community Health Center to Address Issues That Impact Public Health

FALMOUTH – Community Health Center (CHC) will be addressing social determinants of health through a newly issued grant.

The money, provided by the Falmouth Fund of the Cape Cod Foundation, will dive into different elements that can impact public health.

Factors such as economic stability, access to education and quality health care, and communal environments can lead to health or overall quality-of-life inequities.

CHC will be aiming to bridge those gaps with the grant funding in order to ensure that its thousands of patients are getting quality coverage that is accessible within and outside of a typical healthcare scope.

