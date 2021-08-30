Community Health Center To Hold COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

MASHPEE – The Community Health Center of Cape Cod and Mashpee Fire and Rescue are hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Christ the King Church on Wednesday, September 8.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered for individuals 12 and older at the church from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Community Health Center of Cape Cod has created an online scheduling tool to make it easier for patients and others in the community to view availability and to schedule an appointment.

Walk in vaccinations are available.

All recipients of the vaccine will automatically be scheduled for their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the same time and location on September 29.

The Community Health Center of Cape Cod is a non-profit Federally Qualified Health Center that provides access to health care for adults and children with MassHealth, Commonwealth Care, Medicare, private insurance, or no insurance at all.

To make an appointment click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter/