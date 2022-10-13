Small Business Workshops Planned for Local Companies

EASTHAM – A range of topics covering small business by the Community Development Partnership will take place in on Tuesday November 1 from 5:30-7 p.m., Wednesday November 9 from 10-11:30 a.m, and on Thursday November 10 from 5-6:30 pm

The topics covered on November 1 will include better comprehension of cash flow, improvements on keeping records, and putting their business in a better position to succeed.

The second workshop on November 9 will be a Q&A event on the focus of bringing together veterans to learn how their hidden skills are an asset to civilian jobs, and marketing military skills to private sector jobs.

Both sessions will take place remotely via ZOOM. Enrollment instructions for November 1 can be found at caoecdp.org/upcoming-events.

For veterans registration and more information on November 9 are asked to contact James Gouzias at (617) – 780 – 0349 or by email at [email protected]