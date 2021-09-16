Confirmed Massachusetts COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 18,030

BOSTON (AP) — The number of new daily cases of COVID-19 in the state increased by more than 2,700 Wednesday while the number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts rose by 15.

The total number of tests recorded for Wednesday was just under 120,000 for the day – the largest daily number of tests since the first week of February.

The new numbers pushed the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 18,030 since the start of the pandemic, while its confirmed caseload rose to more than 734,000.

There were more than 700 people reported hospitalized Wednesday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, with more than 170 in intensive care units.

More than 4.5 million people in Massachusetts have been fully immunized against COVID-19.

By, The Associated Press