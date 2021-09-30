You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Congress Passes Bill to Avert Partial Government Shutdown

Congress Passes Bill to Avert Partial Government Shutdown

September 30, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) — With only hours to spare, Congress passed legislation that would avoid a partial federal shutdown and keep the government funded through Dec. 3.

The bill now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

The votes will help avert one crisis, but efforts to stave off a second crisis seem likely to continue for the next couple of weeks as Democrats and Republicans dig in on a dispute over how to raise the government’s borrowing cap.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says that failure to raise the debt limit will lead to a financial crisis and economic recession.

By KEVIN FREKING, The Associated Press
Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 