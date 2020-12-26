You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Tags Displayed on Free-Swimming Sharks Off Cape Cod

Tags Displayed on Free-Swimming Sharks Off Cape Cod

December 26, 2020

CHATHAM – Tags linked to satellites have been deployed by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy to track free-swimming white sharks off of Cape Cod.

Two Smart Position or Temperature Transmitting–or SPOT–tags have been mounted to the fins of sharks through a unique tool that can tag sharks swimming freely.

The conservancy says that this new method is minimally invasive, especially compared to traditional practices which call for sharks to be captured before they can be tagged.

The Tag Attachment Device, referred to as the TADpole, was developed by teams at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, and the AWSC was able to tag the sharks alongside the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 