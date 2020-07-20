You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Consumer Action Council of Cape Cod Receives Grant Funding

July 20, 2020

HYANNIS – The Consumer Assistance Council of Cape Cod in Hyannis has received grant funding from Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey’s office.

The group is one of 18 local consumer advocacy programs across the state that received $1.28 million.

“Local consumer programs connect Massachusetts residents with important resources, teach them about their rights and arm them with the tools they need to make smart decisions as consumers,” said Healey.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with organizations across the state that advocate for consumers every day.”

The AG’s office uses settlement money to provide the grants to a statewide network of Local Consumer Programs.

The LCPs can provide information to callers concerning state and federal consumer protection laws and offer advocacy services to consumers.

This year, LCPs provided consumer services in more than 7,000 cases, returning more than $2 million to consumers and preventing others from becoming victims of scams.

