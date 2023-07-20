Cooperative Bank Announces Grants For Seven Nonprofits

HYANNIS – The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod Charitable Foundation Trust recently awarded $43,750 in grants to seven nonprofit organizations in the region at the latest quarterly meeting of its Board of Trustees, announcing several new beneficiaries.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod & The Islands received $6,250 for its “Commitment 1,000” campaign to serve and mentor at least 1,000 children, the first installation in a four-part, $25,000 investment over a four-year period.

Cape Cod Children’s Place received $5,000 to support the organization’s “Creating a Culture of Resilience” initiative to provide free home visiting services and raise awareness of mental health issues and support resources for those suffering from them.

Homeless Not Hopeless received $5,000 to fund repairs and capital improvements to maintain safe and healthy homes for those experiencing homelessness.

Pause A While received $5,000 to repair and improve the parking lot at its new facility in Brewster, which will help it provide recovery services for those dealing with addiction on the Cape.

The foundation also issued continuing installments of its multi-year grant disbursements to Cape Cod Healthcare’s capital campaign for a new patient tower, the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund, and Cape Cod Community College Educational Foundation’s capital campaign for the new Frank and Maureen Wilkens Science and Engineering Center.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter