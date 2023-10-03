Cooperative Bank Of Cape Cod’s CEO Receives Prestigious Recognition

FALMOUTH – Lisa Oliver, Chair, CEO, and President of The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod, has been named one of 2023’s “Most Powerful Women in Banking” by American Banker magazine.

The initiative, now in its twenty-first year, recognizes individuals and teams showing top-notch leadership, business performance, and commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in financial services

“These women represent so much more than world-class business acumen and inspirational leadership skills,” says Chane Schoenberger, editor-in-chief for the publication.

“They symbolize the perseverance it takes to create meaningful change, the commitment needed to build stronger communities, and the creativity that’s essential to drive the industry into a new age.”

In addition to increasing the Cooperative’s net income and returns on assets, Oliver led a communications campaign to protect the financial deposits regardless of balance, altered the bank’s marketing and sales approach from loan-focused to deposit-oriented, and directed the bank’s philanthropic work to support housing initiatives and social justice causes.

“I am proud and beyond humbled to be recognized with this prestigious honor from American Banker along with so many other accomplished and talented women who are making an indelible mark on the banking industry,” said Oliver.

“I would not have received this honor without the support, hard work, and camaraderie of the entire team at The Coop,’ she continued. “The superior service they provide the bank’s clients and business customers allow the organization to excel at the highest level as a true community bank for the Cape Cod region.”

Oliver and the other honorees for the year will be recognized at “The Most Powerful Women In Banking” gala on October 5 in The Glasshouse in New York City as part of a weeklong conference and celebration.