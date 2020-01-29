Cape Cod Cooperative Extension Developing New Office Plan

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Cooperative Extension is taking the initial steps to build a new office on farm land in Barnstable Village owned by Barnstable County.

Plans are being developed with architects to draw blueprints for construction on the farm off of Route 6A.

“We’d be taking down an old ranch-style farm house that has been converted to office space, and turning that and a three-bay garage into a facility where all 18 Cooperative Extension staff, our Master Gardeners program, and our volunteer programs could operate out of,” said Director of the Cape Cod Cooperative Extension Mike Maguire.

Maguire said the preliminary cost for the project is around $1.5 million, but that number will be fleshed out further after working with architects and identifying needs for the new building.

Staff members for the Cooperative Extension are currently working out of two locations, including the farm house on the property.

“It’s an asset that the county has, and to improve that space there and allow our department to be in one facility instead of split between two seems to make a lot of sense,” Maguire said.

The Cooperative Extension will be looking to add a two acre demonstration garden with the plans, along with research facilities in order to undertake initiatives in agriculture, marine resources, beekeeping, and more.

The building and project as a whole will have to be approved by other departments in the town, but Maguire believes the rest of the town’s government will cooperate and be on board for the plans.

As it is in the early stages of development, Maguire estimates that the project will take 18 to 24 months to complete.