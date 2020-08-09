Coronavirus Cases Among Falmouth Lifeguards Now at 11

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Town Manager Julian Suso announced recently that an eleventh individual lifeguard in the town has tested positive for COVID-19.

The lifeguard received the test on August 4, and has not been in to work from that day forward.

Per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the town, that employee is quarantined.

Suso encouraged all members of the town’s beach staff to receive tests, whether it is their first or not, at the free testing site that was set up in collaboration with Cape Cod Healthcare.