Coronavirus Impact Survey Launched for Local Businesses

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Commission and the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce have collaborated to offer local businesses a survey regarding the impacts that the coronavirus pandemic has presented.

The survey is aimed to collect data that will be analyzed and used to support the area’s economic recovery plans. Future applications and reports for grants and aid could be supplemented by the information provided through the survey.

Questions regarding topics such as closures, revenue loss, and seasonal impacts are included in the survey.

Businesses owners across Cape Cod are encouraged to take part in the questionnaire.

The survey can be accessed by clicking here.