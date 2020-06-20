Cotuit Center for the Arts Opens Gallery

BARNSTABLE – The Cotuit Center for the Arts has announced that it is reopening its galleries for the public while adhering to state regulation and CDC guidelines.

Visitors will be required to register in advance for a specific time slot on their website in order to keep with social distancing guidelines.

Cotuit Center for the Arts currently has multiple exhibits planned as part of the reopening.

BLUES: An Open Juried Exhibit is currently on display until July 31, and features multiple artists inspired by blues music, blue color or blue mood.

More than Enough: Jane Lincoln includes art focusing on color interaction and is inspired by Lincoln’s outrage over gun violence.

The exhibit will run from August 8 to September 19.

Conversations with Weepy: Jaime Elkins showcases work from the satirical artist created through the painting and repainting of a tree named Weepy in Yarmouth Port.

The series will be on display from September 26 through November 7.

The Cotuit Center for the Arts galleries open June 20.

Visitor registration for timeslots can be done at their website.